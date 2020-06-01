Logo
Foster + Partners' visors obtains CE certification
Foster + Partners' all-purpose face visor for medical professionals has now received full CE Certification.
Sarah Buckley
01 Jun 2020

Foster + Partners have updated their free open source data accordingly — "And this raises our hopes that more companies will investigate and adopt this type of design and method of manufacture," according to Foster + Partners.
"Since beginning production of our original design in late March, as London faced the brunt of the first wave of Covid-19 cases – we have made and donated over 25,000 visors."

"These were well received by various frontline teams, which in turn has prompted us to proceed with a full CE certification."
"The prototype visors were used across the city in many hospitals including, Chelsea and Westminster, The Royal Free, Great Ormond Street, St George’s, Croydon, Kingston, Nightingale, St Stephens and by our local Wandsworth GP network and other carers."
"The overwhelmingly positive comments and direct feedback that we have received has helped us to develop the design further and to try and do more for our communities."

"We remain deeply indebted to the healthcare professionals who are caring for all of us and we feel extremely privileged to be have been able to help in any way."
Click here to download the assembly instructions
Click here to download the file for the digital flatbed cutter.
