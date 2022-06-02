Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Foster + Partners deliver a lesson in 'barkitecture'
shareShare

Foster + Partners deliver a lesson in 'barkitecture'

Foster + Partners designed a dog kennel with a unique geodesic shell structure for Goodwoof’s Barkitecture competition at Goodwood in West Sussex, UK.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

02 Jun 2022 2m read View Author

Dome-Home2.jpg

sharestar
The Dome-Home features a geodesic shell structure

Dome-Home2

1 of 3 slides

Dome-Home3.jpg

sharestar
Made from engineered cherry wood, the kennel reimagines canine luxury

Dome-Home3

1 of 3 slides

Foster-Partners-design-dog-kennel-for-Goodwoof-1732008907.png

sharestar

1 of 3 slides

Foster + Partners designed a dog kennel with a unique geodesic shell structure for Goodwoof’s Barkitecture competition at Goodwood in West Sussex, UK. Presented by Mastercard UK, the Barkitecture competition saw architects from around the world competing for the ‘Single Kennel Design Award’ for a single or double occupancy dog kennel.

Foster + Partners’ entry for the competition, Dome-Home is a celebration of craftsmanship and fine timberwork. Hand-built by leading English furniture maker, Benchmark using engineered cherry wood, the kennel reimagines canine luxury.

The kennel features a bowl-shaped interior with a flexible removable padded fabric liner that’s closely aligned with the geometry of the geodesic shell, creating a snug and practical space for the dog.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this year’s Goodwoof. The Dome-Home features a geodesic shell structure – it is like architecture in miniature.”

Devised by real dog lovers, Goodwoof – presented by MARS Petcare – was held recently on the grounds of Goodwood House with the event featuring a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their human companions.

The Barkitecture competition presented by MasterCard invited architects and designers to design a one-off dog kennel. Shortlisted kennels were auctioned by Bonhams to raise a grand total of £30,150 for Goodwoof’s charity partner, Dogs Trust.

Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects won the Barkitecture competition for their entry, Bonehenge.

Image credits: Aaron Hargreaves/ Foster + Partners

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap