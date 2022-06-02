Foster + Partners designed a dog kennel with a unique geodesic shell structure for Goodwoof’s Barkitecture competition at Goodwood in West Sussex, UK. Presented by Mastercard UK, the Barkitecture competition saw architects from around the world competing for the ‘Single Kennel Design Award’ for a single or double occupancy dog kennel.

Foster + Partners’ entry for the competition, Dome-Home is a celebration of craftsmanship and fine timberwork. Hand-built by leading English furniture maker, Benchmark using engineered cherry wood, the kennel reimagines canine luxury.

The kennel features a bowl-shaped interior with a flexible removable padded fabric liner that’s closely aligned with the geometry of the geodesic shell, creating a snug and practical space for the dog.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this year’s Goodwoof. The Dome-Home features a geodesic shell structure – it is like architecture in miniature.”

Devised by real dog lovers, Goodwoof – presented by MARS Petcare – was held recently on the grounds of Goodwood House with the event featuring a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their human companions.

The Barkitecture competition presented by MasterCard invited architects and designers to design a one-off dog kennel. Shortlisted kennels were auctioned by Bonhams to raise a grand total of £30,150 for Goodwoof’s charity partner, Dogs Trust.

Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects won the Barkitecture competition for their entry, Bonehenge.

Image credits: Aaron Hargreaves/ Foster + Partners