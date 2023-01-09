The former Brompton Gasworks site in Adelaide is all set to be transformed into a vibrant urban village following an agreement signed between leading Australian property developer MAB Corporation and Renewal SA for the remediation and development of this major urban renewal project. Located within the thriving Bowden precinct of Adelaide, the redevelopment project marks MAB’s entry into South Australia.

To be executed over a 12-year period, the $459 million project will see MAB deliver a masterplanned community featuring over 800 new homes. MAB has also committed to provide in excess of 15 percent affordable housing within the development, and remediating the site to the highest EPA standards.

The redevelopment of the former Brompton Gasworks site is the next step in transforming and activating this former six-hectare industrial area into the Bowden Heritage Precinct, according to Renewal SA. On completion, the precinct will be a lively and pedestrian-friendly space within the Bowden neighbourhood that balances retail, commercial, residential and community activity for residents and visitors to enjoy.

To be designed by architectural practice Forum, MAB’s masterplanned village will feature 207 townhouses, 305 market sale apartments, 120 Nightingale Housing zero-carbon affordable apartments, and up to 200 build-to-rent and aged care dwellings.

The project will also see the adaptive reuse and restoration of former Gasworks structures including the heritage-listed Retort House, chimney stack, tunnels and Chief St wall as part of a 11,500 sqm Heritage Quarter that will feature a 120-room hotel, employment hub and an integrated commercial and retail offering. This is expected to generate unprecedented levels of entertainment, economic activity and social vibrancy within the Bowden Precinct.

Approximately 1.5 hectares will also be transformed into high-quality, publicly accessible open space with parks, gardens, play spaces, bike paths and walkways, and seamless integration with the existing Bowden Precinct and nearby train and tram stops.

The development will achieve a 6 Star Green Star community rating, representing ‘World Leadership’ in environmentally sustainable practices. In a South Australian first, all power across the project will be delivered via 100 percent renewable energy provided through rooftop solar.

MAB has teamed up with a leading consortium of South Australian architects, designers, engineers and consultants, including architecture and urban design studio Forum to deliver the project.

“We are proud to be revitalising the former Brompton Gasworks site as part of a project that will generate significant economic, social and environmental benefits for South Australia,” says MAB Chief Operating Officer, David Hall.

“This unique opportunity for urban renewal in Adelaide is of both city significance and heritage significance, and we understand the importance of the project for South Australia.

“We will invest almost half a billion dollars over the life of the project to deliver the vision for Brompton Gasworks."

Renewal SA Chief Executive Chris Menz says, “The former Gasworks site has always been part of the long-term vision for the completion of the award-winning Bowden redevelopment, and MAB has an unrivalled ability to deliver on complex planning outcomes for major projects and an established track record of creating outstanding public places.”

“MAB’s development will deliver an active and vibrant mixed-use precinct that blends heritage, sustainability and community in a way that integrates with and is complementary to what’s already been created, while providing upgrades to assist the intent to revitalise the City and surrounding area,” he noted.

MAB Project Director, Chris Dickson says, “We’re looking forward to partnering with Renewal SA to deliver a thriving and environmentally sustainable precinct that seamlessly blends heritage and community while complementing the quality of what’s already in place within the Bowden precinct.”

"Forum is very excited to partner with MAB to revitalise the former Brompton Gasworks site," said Forum Director Ed Mitchell.

MAB will commence site remediation works in early 2023, following which the first stage of the redevelopment, which includes the delivery of approximately 7,000 sqm of open space is anticipated to begin in 2025.

Images: MAB