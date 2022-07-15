Fortis has submitted a development application with Waverley Council for a $125 million premium residential development in Bronte, designed by MHN Design Union.

The site was acquired by the developer earlier this year, with the project to address the demand for luxury residences in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The proposed project features a facade which utilises custom brickwork and European lime renders and screening.

​“Fortis has carved a reputation for itself over the years for premium residential developments in blue-chip locations across Sydney and Melbourne. We are excited to be utilising our considered approach to develop luxury houses that offer an enviable combination of location, amenity and quality,” says Fortis Director Charles Mellick.​

“This will be the first collection of houses by Fortis, making this project a notable milestone for us. With an expected end value of $125 million, we are investing in the future of the luxury residential coastal market in Sydney that continues to remain buoyant. We look forward to working collaboratively with the community to deliver a superior product in a desirable location.”​

​The collection of private homes will feature three or four bedrooms, four bathrooms and secure basement parking. Open-plan living and dining areas open out to private pools to the north, with lush gardens designed by Wyer & Co. Sweeping views of Bronte Beach will be accessed on the upper levels, which is located just 200 metres from the tower.​

Each home features a full-floor master retreat with an expansive bedroom, walk-in robes and ensuites, dedicated laundry rooms, custom swimming pools and spas, grotto entertainment areas in the rear garden and integrated Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. A number of residences will have adaptable wellness rooms which can be utilised as creative studio’s or additional living spaces.

Pending approval, construction is expected to commence in 2023. ​For more information, visit fortis.com.au.