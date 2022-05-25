Fortis has secured a DA for 5-13 Spencer Street in Rose Bay from Woollahra Council.

​Construction on the project will commence later in the year, offering a collection of 12 two- and three-bed residences with large living, entertaining and outdoor areas.​

​Designed by MHN Design Union, Spencer St will feature natural stone throughout the space, the building's form is defined by regular openings, deep reveals, columns and solid panel walls to provide a rhythm of light and shadowed elements in a mix of light textured render and a custom format handmade brick.

Each residence will be complemented by private garages, abundant outdoor space and lush gardens, designed by landscape practice, Dangar Barin Smith. Select ground floor residences will also feature private pools, says the firm.​

​“Spencer St is our third residential project in Rose Bay, following The Benson and No.1 Carlisle. The response we have previously had from residents in this neighbourhood has been incredible, with Fortis projects selling out months before completion,” says Charles Mellick, Director, Fortis.​

​A short walk from Rose Bay village, Spencer St is located less than 10 kilometres from the Sydney CBD.

The site itself is a short walk away from the new Harris Farm precinct and is in proximity to Rose Bay beach and ferry wharf, Royal Sydney Golf Club, Royal Motor Yacht Club and Point Piper Marina.

The suburb boasts excellent amenities and is well serviced by transport options.

​

​Image: Supplied