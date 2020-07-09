Former RFS head Shane Fitzsimmons to open 6th Australian Bushfire Building Conference

According to the organisers, the 2020 Bushfire Building Conference is shaping up to be a crucial event for builders, architects, building designers, engineers, and urban planners.

Hosted by the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), the 6th Australian Bushfire Building Conference will explore the theme of: Stronger and Smarter – Lessons Learnt. The conference will be held as a one-day virtual event on September 17 with a live event to be added from September 17 - 18 if COVID-19 restrictions allow.

The program will include presentations from renowned national and international experts who will discuss the latest research, updates and technologies on building in bushfire prone areas.

The highlight of this year’s conference will be a key address from Shane Fitzsimmons, the inaugural Commissioner for Resilience NSW and former Commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

BMEE chairman Don Luscombe AFSM says the Australian Bushfire Building Conference offers a once-a-year opportunity for industry professionals to get up-to-speed with the latest research, regulations, innovations and technological advances.

“Following a devastating summer bushfire season, a Royal Commission, and future predictions of increased fire weather, there will be plenty to discuss and explore in the bushfire building space,”

Luscombe says that “The conference provides a great opportunity to hear and learn from bushfire building experts who will discuss bushfire ecology, planning controls, building regulations, bushfire design and construction, along with bushfire resilience and recovery.

“If a live event goes ahead, there will also be an opportunity to attend a BPAD Roundtable, hosted by the Fire Protection Association of Australia. The Roundtable will provide an opportunity to share and discuss current challenges and solutions with industry leaders, researchers, academics, policymakers and practitioners. As a bonus, conference attendees can also earn CPD points.”

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.bushfireconference.com.au

Image: WWF