Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
klaus littmann for forest klagenfurt football stadium
shareShare

Football stadium transformed into a native forest

In Austria’s largest public art installation to date, a football stadium has been transformed into a native Central European forest.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

03 Oct 2019 1m read View Author

Football-stadium-transformed-native-forest-1732011484.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In Austria’s largest public art installation to date, a football stadium has been transformed into a native Central European forest.

For Forest is the addition of almost 300 trees to the inside of the Worthersee Football Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, in an attempt to challenge perceptions of nature and its future based on today’s issues of climate change and deforestation.

klaus littmann for forest klagenfurt football stadium austria trees

Artist Klaus Littman based the installation on a dystopian drawing by Austrian artist and architect Max Peitner, which he discovered almost 30 years ago.

According to Littman, the concept of enclosing a forest in a stadium was borne out of the desire to compare nature with animals in a zoo – a suggestion that nature may one day only be found in specially designated spaces.

A collaboration with Enea Landscape Architecture, the forest project includes a diverse range of species native to Central Europe, including silver birch, aspen, white willow, hornbeam, field maple and common oak.

The public installation will end on 27 October 2019, after which the forest will be replanted on a nearby public site.

  • Popular Articles
  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap