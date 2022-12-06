A new hover bike introduced by air mobility company AERWINS Technologies is creating some excitement in the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) market, with its unique design partly referencing the traditional motorcycle ride experience – in the air.

Described by AERWINS as a ‘luxury air cruiser’, the new flying motorcycle dubbed ‘XTURISMO’ takes inspiration from science fiction, with its design combining drone features with motorbike-style handlebar and seat.

Unlike typical eVTOL vehicles, which take to the skies, XTURISMO, a hybrid-electric VTOL transport vehicle, is designed to hover just above the traffic, allowing the passenger to move freely to their destination.

XTURISMO features two giant propellers for primary lifting, and four smaller propellers to maintain stability during the flight. Designed to carry a single person in an open cockpit, the hover bike is powered by a hybrid propulsion system consisting of an internal combustion engine and four electric motors.

Incorporating fixed skid type landing gear, the sleek and stylish flying bike can travel at a speed of up to 100km/hr, has a maximum cruising range of 40km, weighs 300kg, can carry a payload of up to 100kg, measures 3.7m L x 2.4m W x 1.5m H, and has a hovering capacity of 40-60 minutes.

AERWINS unveiled the XTURISMO Limited Edition at the Detroit International Auto Show in September this year, with guests and members of the media given test rides on the hover bike.

In his presentation, AERWINS CEO Shuhei Komatsu said, “Our vision is to become the leading company in the Air Mobility Eco-Sci System. We aim to be unique in the air mobility industry by developing a comprehensive business approach that includes hardware, software, and services.”

As an air mobility vehicle, XTURISMO aims to create a new, unprecedented experience in the joy and pleasure of moving freely through space. Beyond its sci-fi vibes, it has a wide range of practical possibilities, including use in disaster relief, infrastructure inspection, and entertainment, the company stated.

Images & Video: AERWINS Technologies