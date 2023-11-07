15 of Australia’s leading floor covering companies have provided funding support for ResiLoop, recognised as Australia’s first national stewardship scheme for resilient flooring.

With the funding provided from the likes of Interface, Tarkett, Polyflor and Milliken, ResiLoop is a product stewardship scheme focused on recycling research and development to address the challenges presented by past, current and future consumption of resilient floor coverings, ensuring that recycled materials can be repurposed for other uses.

Initial funding from the Federal Government was provided to the scheme, with the Australian Resilient Flooring Association (ARFA) initiating research. A proposed approach was released in May, which looked at addressing some 60,000 tonnes of flooring waste generated annually from the installation and end of use of floor covering products.

“We are pleased to announce that all of ARFA’s members, representing 60 percent of market sales nationally, have agreed to provide financial contributions proportionate to their sales to support this ongoing work,” says ARFA President Dan Lovell.

“We really appreciate the commitment from these companies, the willingness to step up and make this investment to help drive a circular future for floor coverings in Australia. These companies become the Founding Members of ResiLoop Limited, the product stewardship organisation which will manage the scheme.”

The likes of vinyl, linoleum and rubber tiles have a lifespan of approximately 30 years, with the market growing significantly in recent years. The ResiLoop scheme is planned to come into effect in late 2024, with the key to its success to do with confirming local end markets for the recyclate.

Forbo Floorcoverings Managing Director Chris Barker has been announced as the inaugural Chair of the not-for-profit product stewardship organisation. He says industry support is key to ResiLoop’s success.

“ResiLoop is now in the transition phase, where it moves from being an industry proposed concept to a live scheme.”

Remanufacturing trials will now take place over the next six months, with potential end applications for the recyclates to be explored with interested parties. Governance arrangements will also be planned and implemented.

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of the Australian Government and the commitment of product suppliers to work collaboratively towards a solution,” Barker continues.

“Together, it gives us an opportunity to explore all potential avenues for recycling these materials in Australia.”

“If others in the market are interested in getting involved, they’re welcome to contact us.”