Flood-damaged timber repurposed for hundreds of NSW projects

Millions of dollars-worth of flood-damaged timber donated by Boral Timber has been repurposed as part of the Community Timber Partnerships Program, where it has been used in community projects and developments across NSW.

In 2017, Cyclone Debbie tore through the Northern Rivers region of NSW, flooding the Boral processing plant in Murwillumbah. Approximately $10 million worth of flooring, cladding and decking products were affected by moisture, determined usable but unfit for sale.

Boral Timber donated these products, assisting Forestry Corporation of NSW and Planet Ark’s Make It Wood campaign to establish the Community Timber Partnerships Program.

The partnership has salvaged more than 1,000 cubic metres of timber, destined for disposal, to help build renewable and sustainable community projects. The salvaged timber is Australian hardwood sourced from sustainably managed forests.

One of the first finished projects that has come from this donation is the Nambucca Mountain Bike Track. The timber donation fast-tracked this development and allowed the Nambucca Valley Cycle Club to complete major upgrades to the track, which is open to the public.

A classroom at Coffs Harbour Christian Community School

Other completed projects include a pergola at Bellingen Public School, a demountable classroom at Coffs Harbour Christian Community School and a children’s playground at The Nature School in Port Macquarie.

The Community Timber Partnerships Program is looking to involve others across the industry to support these projects, with additional donations of sawn timber or timber off-cuts from the forest.

"We had an enormous amount of timber written off for minor damages such as water staining,” says Boral Timber executive general manager, Steve Dadd.

“Salvaging and donating it for use in public projects was our opportunity to give back to the community.

"Establishing this partnership has put our flooring and decking to practical use, making good use of a natural resource to enhance so many worthy facilities. We’re excited to see more sustainable timber community projects come to fruition, benefitting thousands of people today as well as future generations."