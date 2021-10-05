Australia’s first Ace Hotel has opened reservations for early 2022, while announcing interior practice Flack Studio as the hotel’s primary design partner.

Developed by Golden Age Group, Ace Hotel was officially announced as the hotel partner in 2019, with construction currently being undertaken. Located on Wentworth Avenue in Surry Hills’ iconic Tyne House, the 18-story hotel comprises 264 rooms, a ground floor lobby bar, restaurant and cafe, conference facilities and a rooftop bar and restaurant.

A number of furnishings, artworks and interior details have been created specifically for the project. Guest room furniture, joinery and lighting are all bespoke elements created by Flack Studio, with textile-adorned window seats designed to invite conversation in each space.

Golden Age Group Founder and Managing Director, Jeff Xu, says the opening of reservations outlines the confidence in Australia’s hotel industry to bounce back post-pandemic.

“We are looking forward to both interstate and international borders reopening and providing an iconic lifestyle hotel brand, such as Ace Hotel, as an option for visitors to Sydney, as well as local Sydneysiders,” he says.

“It is unlike anything the city has seen and the brand’s fresh approach to the hotel industry is one that has been missing from the local hotel market - we believe it will play a key role in the revitalisation of Sydney’s tourism.”

Brad Wilson, Ace Hotel Group’s President, says Flack Studio is the ideal collaborator for the group’s first hotel in Australia.

“Though its culture and character are all its own, we’ve always felt a strong affinity with Australia — its intrepid optimism and renegade spirit resonates with Ace’s roots on the Pacific Coast of America,” he says.

“We love the country’s distinctive brand of modernism, particularly in the use of local organic materials, and were lucky enough to find a perfectly modernist partner in Flack Studio. David’s eye for color and space is completely singular — a dream design collaborator for our first hotel in Australia.”

Ace Hotel is Golden Age Group’s first Sydney hotel project. A number of eateries and beverage outlets are yet to be announced, with confirmations expected to be made in the coming months.