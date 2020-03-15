Fivex Art Prize explores the digital environment

Six finalist have been selected as finalists for the inaugural Fives Art Prize from over 500 entries globally.

Conceived and presented by the Fives Foundation, Australia’s first prize or innovative digital billboard art also offers a prize of $30,000 as well as $1,000 for each of the shortlisted artists.

The awards are sponsored by digital billboard company, QMS Media, and has been established for creative individuals of a variety of disciplines to explore the new medium.

The winning work will be announced on 30 March and presented alongside the finalists until 3 May on two large digital billboards located at the corner of Flinders and Elizabeth streets in Melbourne.

The six works explore themes of city life and the natural world, and will be on view at intervals throughout the day, interspersed with commercial advertising content, prompting city-goers to engage with their built environment and new media that dominates it.

Joshua Berger, founder & director, Fivex Art Prize says, “Digital billboards have extraordinary potential as a new artistic medium by providing an unparalleled opportunity for artists to engage with the public outside of the conventional gallery setting.