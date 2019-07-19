Five reasons why architects need to attend FRONT 2019

Taking place in International Towers’ Tower Three at Barangaroo, 29-30 August, the FRONT commercial design event is one of the most business-oriented and learning-driven events Australia has ever seen. And for architects, it’s a must-attend event like no other.

While 2019 is FRONT’s second year, this year will see an exhibition component of new products and innovations from the country’s leading suppliers, as well as plentiful networking and relationship-building opportunities, and two full days of FRONT Forum sessions which celebrate thought-leadership and ideas-generation.

So why should architects and building designers invest their valuable time in going to FRONT 2019? Below are five reasons why.

Connect with the industry

When it comes to networking, there is nothing like the networking that goes on at FRONT. With thousands of visitors and seven talks, it’s easy to make spontaneous connections that can lead to new opportunities and projects.

Meet the best brands

FRONT 2019 will turn Barangaroo into an Aladdin’s Cave of materials and ideas for the built environment where attendees can explore new and upcoming products and materials by hundreds of product manufacturers and suppliers. Architects and building designers will have a cornucopia of choice when it comes to new ideas, new trends and also new suppliers.

Hear inspiring and visionary speakers

With seven talks along with a site visit, FRONT 2019 will provide ideas and trends that each and every architect and designer will be able to use in their daily roles.

See new technology

New technology – some of which is exclusive to FRONT 2019 – will be on offer to help those designing or fitting out residential and/or commercial buildings specify the best new tech currently on the market. In effect, FRONT reinvents the traditional exhibition format to provide you with the essential tools and products for future specification.

Professional development

With a full six CPD points on offer for attending the talks over the two-day FRONT 2019 event, the benefits for architects and building designers are endless.

FRONT is the event you’ve been waiting for. It takes the traditional exhibition format and entirely reimagines it for today’s shifting culture of procurement and specification in commercial projects.

FRONT also addresses new methods of specifying products and brings together the leading brands that inspire commercial clients and is guaranteed to deliver the network and knowledge you need.

Held over two days, 29-30 August, FRONT is a commercial, B2B event for sectors including commercial, hospitality, education and healthcare. Click here for more information.