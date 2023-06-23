The shortlist for Bradfield’s Central Park Design Competition has been announced, with each practice to now present their vision for the park to an esteemed jury.

ASPECT Studios (pictured top), Arcadia Landscape Architecture (pictured second), Hassell Studio (pictured third), T.C.L (pictured fourth) and Turf Design Studio have all been shortlisted by the jury, tasked with selecting the design for the natural jewel of Sydney’s third CBD. Spanning the size of three football fields, the park forms part of the wider Bradfield City Centre, which will be five times the size of Barangaroo.

The jury includes Manhattan High Line designer James Corner; Government Architect NSW Abbie Galvin; FLUMINIS Design Advisory Services’ Kate Luckraft; Gallagher Studio’s Dr Libby Gallagher and Jiwah’s Clarence Slockee.

Arcadia's submission.

Western Parkland City Authority Chair Jennifer Westacott believes Central Park will serve as a cultural hub for locals and tourists alike.

“Investment in public spaces is important because a well-designed public space brings people and importantly businesses in, boosting the economic value of everything around it,” she says.

“Central Park is important to Bradfield City Centre because for many, it will be the first impression they have of Australia when they arrive from Western Sydney International Airport.

Hassell's submission.

“It also needs to be a beautiful and functional space for visitors, workers and residents to gather, to play or rest and act as the perfect backdrop for performances and pop-up events.”

Westacott says the integration of Indigenous design principles has been a cornerstone of each design.

“Designing and connecting with Country has been done with consultation of the Traditional Custodians through all phases of the competition,” she says.

“As the principal gathering place with a strong identity celebrating First Nations people, recognising culture and connection to Country, it was vital the Central Park design tells the stories of Country.” Landscape architect and juror, James Corner said public space is the lifeblood of any successful city and community.

T.C.L's submission

“This is not just landscape, planting, and greening. Central Park will have significant cultural, economic, and environmental value.”

The first Bradfield building, Hassell’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility is on track for completion in 2024. Central Park will open in late 2026 alongside the second Bradfield City Centre building, Metro and Western Sydney International Airport.