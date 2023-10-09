The concept design for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka has been unveiled by the Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator the Hon Don Farrell.

The pavilion and exhibition are the work of global design firm Buchan. Lead Architect, Nataly Ernst, says Buchan’s design is a celebration of Country and its importance to future societies, and reflects Australia's Expo theme 'Chasing the Sun'.

"It's an expression of Australia's warmth, energy and optimism, and our diverse landscape," says Ernst. "Buchan's pavilion and exhibition design harnesses Australia’s unique, natural beauty as a canvas for sharing our stories and culture."

The pavilion's form is an abstraction of a eucalyptus gumnut. The ubiquitous eucalyptus tree, with its myriad shapes and colours, is symbolic of the diversity and resilience of Australian people. In and around the pavilion, the colours of the eucalypts and their gum blossoms will reflect the vibrancy of contemporary Australian society.

The perspectives, experiences and interests of Indigenous Australians are integral to the narrative informing the design. Indigenous cultural advisor Karrda is working with the design team to embed Country into the pavilion, amplifying Indigenous culture, connection to land and water, and ways of knowing.

Buchan Creative Lead on the project, Dong Uong, says the exhibition design will take visitors on an immersive, sensory journey. "The exhibition will chase the sun across land and water, moving from day into night and between real and surreal. Visitors will engage with Australia's physical beauty whilst learning about our culture and achievements."

Ernst notes Buchan's Environmentally Sustainable Design (ESD) aspirations. “Our goal with the pavilion is to make an indelible impact, without leaving a trace. The architecture is guided by sustainable design principles, materials, and delivery methodology”.

The Pavilion will support the programming, cultural, and social imperatives of Australia's Expo participation. These include deepening Australia’s relationship with Japan, giving Australian businesses access to a global audience, and showcasing contemporary Australia to the world.

The Australian Pavilion consultant team working alongside Buchan as Lead Designer includes Nikken Sekkei - Local Architect, structural and building services consulting engineers, Japan; McGregor Coxall - Landscape; and Barbara Bynder, Karrda Pty Ltd - Indigenous Cultural Advisor.

Images: Supplied