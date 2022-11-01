Bega Valley Shire Council and Sibling Architecture have unveiled the architectural renders for the new South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA), which will redevelop and expand the former Bega Valley Regional Gallery.

The contemporary art space will be reinvigorated by Sibling’s expertise, after being selected from a public tender to oversee the renovation. The gallery will become a purpose-built contemporary space, with exhibition facilities channelling the region’s rich culture and natural environment.

The new SECCA gallery includes 500 sqm of exhibition, archive, storage and workshop spaces alongside a new façade. The exhibition space has been increased from 180 sqm to 290 sqm, and will include a state-of-the-art main gallery space for touring exhibitions.

A steel structure enables the roof to be raised by four metres, with the original facade making way for large expansive windows which allows for exhibitions to be viewed from the forecourt, as well as visitors being able to view the surrounding landscape.

“The new SECCA strengthens the gallery as a cultural destination set within this vast and beautiful region of NSW. SECCA will be an open platform where art can flourish and an ever-widening audience can participate, connect, be inspired and experience the best local and global contemporary visual art,” says SECCA Gallery Director, Iain Dawson.

“Our artistic program will deliver an artistic exchange of ideas, with future exhibitions and events building on the strong reputation the gallery has forged over its 30 year history and a focus on bringing important visual arts and culture to the wider remote region.”

The new Chamber Gallery maintains continuity with the former building, with curved walls presenting major works by Australian artists. The multi-purpose project and workshop space will hold access and learning programs, community workshops, seminars and small exhibitions, while additional storage space will assist in housing the gallery’s expansive collection.

Bespoke perforated aluminium panels form the building’s facade, with the sun’s movements projecting different visuals throughout the day. Seating and native plantations sit amongst the forecourt, enhancing visitor experience.

"Working on SECCA has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m delighted to have been involved in this important project which will help shape the cultural identity of Bega Valley and the South Coast region,” says Sibling Architecture Director, Qianyi Lim.

“Bega Valley Shire Council have been incredibly supportive, with a future-focussed outlook on what a gallery space for the community could be and its vast potential as a cultural hub for years to come. This has been a long journey and a real passion project for me so I look forward to seeing the gallery open its doors.”

The building’s inner workings have been given a refresh, with air conditioning implemented to preserve artworks, track lighting to enable a flexible range of exhibition formats and specialised humidity control. SECCA is the home of the Shirley Hannan National Portrait Award and the Bega Valley Arts & Crafts Society collection.

The renovation has been made possible by the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund. The gallery’s inaugural exhibition program will be announced later this year.