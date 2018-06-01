Logo
First glimpse inside the world’s tallest timber tower
First glimpse inside the world’s tallest timber tower

Lendlease has provided a first look inside 25 King, the world’s tallest engineered timber office building.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

01 Jun 2018 2m read View Author

LL100518006.jpg

Lendlease has provided a first look inside 25 King, the world’s tallest engineered timber office building.

Located at the Brisbane Showgrounds, 25 King is the first of its kind in the Australian property market, according to Lendlease. The building includes extensive use of innovative and sustainable building materials – glue-laminated timber structural beams and columns and cross-laminated timber (CLT) floors, along with state-of-the-art building technology to make 25 King an "office of the future".

“25 King is setting a new benchmark within Australia and internationally for the delivery of office buildings that are more sustainable from an environmental perspective while also delivering cost, time and waste efficiencies,” says Dale Connor, CEO of Lendlease Building.

“25 King really is the next generation of sustainability, being carbon neutral through the construction phase and completely recyclable at the end of its life. Compared to a traditional concrete and steel construction, the pre-formed engineered timber construction means no waste and an energy-saving of at least 40 percent.”

According to Lendlease, six of the building’s nine levels were completed in under a year, which is a testament to the benefits of construction using engineered timber.

25 King is one of several timber projects the company currently has underway across Australia.

