Firms shortlisted for Woodward Place Master Plan

The Liverpool City Council has announced the names of shortlisted firms to conceptualise the master plan for Woodward Place.

The shortlisted firms are Aspect Studio, CHROFI, Cox Architecture, Ethos Urban, GHD, Group GSA, Hassell, RPS Australia, and SJB Architecture.

Liverpool is well on its way to becoming Sydney’s third CBD, thanks to the fast pace of commercial and mixed-use development in the suburb.

The Council has planned Woodward Place as the next transformational project that will help cement this status; their vision is to turn Woodward Park into a community hub in the heart of Liverpool, with open space, sport and recreation facilities and high-quality mixed use development.

A 28-hectare site in the Liverpool CBD, Woodward Park is home to the Whitlam Centre, netball courts, football fields and a range of community services and facilities.

Liverpool mayor Wendy Waller says that the Council’s rezoning of 25 hectares of the Liverpool CBD last year is expected to double the resident population of the CBD to 30,000.

“Every day, those residents will be joined by students attending three major universities, expanding their presence in our city centre, workers from across the region and people coming to enjoy the cultural experiences Liverpool has to offer. Woodward Place will be their playground,” observes Waller.

The winning designer will produce a 20-to-30-year master plan to transform Woodward Park into Woodward Place. A preliminary concept design for Woodward Place is expected by the end of the year.