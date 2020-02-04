Logo
Fire-resistant temporary housing
Fire-resistant temporary housing

Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

04 Feb 2020

Fire-resistant-temporary-housing-1732011174.png

According to a recent story in Designboom, US architect Doug Burdge, together with Californian builder Nate Garnero have developed fire-resistant temporary housing using old shipping containers.

Named ‘Buhaus’ – from ‘Malibu’ and ‘Bauhaus’, the designers used fire-resistant materials and have also incorporated off-grid capabilities, walls, flooring, and hardware that were designed for what they called are, “budget-conscious and luxurious possibilities.”

Measuring just under 15sqm, the Buhaus has been designed to be comfortable, customisable and compact, and includes a bedroom and bathroom space, a shaded wood deck, an outdoor shower, as well as under-counter storage and a refrigerator.

Most of all, the Buhaus is designed to protect occupants from bushfires, and say the designers, its price will start at about AU$143,000 and can be fitted with an extra option to use with off-grid alternative energy, according to the Designboom story.

Image: The Latch

