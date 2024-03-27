Eighty-three stunning projects from across eight categories have been chosen as finalists for the 38th annual Dulux Colour Awards with the winners to be announced in May. A jury of five design industry professionals from Australia and New Zealand selected the finalists from a record 527 entries received this year.

One of the region’s most prestigious awards programs, the Dulux Colour Awards recognises the exceptional and innovative use of colour in the built environment. The 2024 edition of the awards features eight categories including Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality; Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail; Commercial & Multi-Residential Exterior; Residential Interior; Single Residential Exterior; Temporary or Installation Design; and, Student work for both Australia and New Zealand, with the coveted Australian and New Zealand Grand Prix awards representing the pinnacle across all categories.

Commenting on the addition of a brand new category ‘Temporary or Installation Design’ to this year’s program, Andrea Lucena-Orr, Dulux colour and communications manager says, “Expanding our program to award innovative colour use in non-permanent projects, such as exhibition spaces, installations and display suites, acknowledges the level of creativity that is being applied in this sector.”

The finalists impressed the judges with their deeply considered, intelligent design for projects ranging from hospitality venues and retail stores enticing customers through colour psychology; to primary schools with classrooms distinguished by colour to aid learning and navigation; and human-focused offices with masterful mood-setting palettes.

Lucena-Orr observes that biophilia is a strong theme in this year’s entries, with earthy colours playing a dominant role in interiors. “Olive greens, warm greys, muted taupes and dusky blues are coming into their own across several categories.”

Another stylistic direction is the bold use of saturated candy-like colours, clashing and contrasting against one another in projects of all types. “It is an uplifting trend that shows a newfound optimism and confidence to try unexpected combinations for surprising and fun spatial impact,” says Lucena-Orr. “Architects and designers, as well as their clients, seem to have shaken off the gloom of the lockdown years and are expressing a profound sense of freedom through paint colours that epitomise playfulness and joy.”

Warm whites and soft beiges have also made a strong appearance this year in sophisticated tonal plays. “Gone are the days of a single white or beige being specified for an interior,” says Lucena-Orr. “Now, nuanced shades of a colour are being utilised to create highlights, details and contrasts within the one project. It’s a sophisticated design strategy and it’s not confined to interiors.”

“We’re also seeing bold graphics and murals in external applications, surprising contrast colours of pinks and blues, and a lot of textural effects. From coloured ceilings in retail outlets to painted external details in commercial settings, they all have a role to play in defining a space,” she adds.

The 2024 judging panel comprises Shaun Carter, founder of Carter Williamson; Monique Woodward, co-founder of WOWOWA Architecture; Sarosh Mulla, director of Pac Studio; Eva-Marie Prineas, founder of Studio Prineas; and, Nick Travers, co-director of Technē Architecture + Interior Design.

The 38th Dulux Colour Awards winners will be announced at an exclusive event at Sydney Opera House Bennelong, during Vivid Sydney on Wednesday 29 May 2024.

Head over to dulux.com.au/colourawards for the full list of this year’s finalists and their projects.