Final lots sold for Crows Nest over-station development

Third.i and Phoenix Property Investors have announced the acquisition of the remaining two development sites located above the future Crows Nest Sydney Metro station.
One of six new stations, Crows Nest’s above-station lots will feature vibrant mixed-use precincts that will boost the economy in the area. Third.i and Phoenix plan for the first site, referred to as Lot A, to be an innovative commercial and retail development, with health and wellness to be at the forefront of the design.

Lot B will be a mixed-use site comprising ground floor retail and residential apartments that will provide occupants with a centrally located complex complemented by retail and commercial offerings.

“Third.i is extremely excited to commence a relationship with Sydney Metro and the NSW Government and work with them to deliver what will be an outstanding, market-leading project for the Sydney region,” says Third.i Co-Founder, Bob Huxley.

“We have an established network of retail operators, and have already had a number of world class businesses express an interest in pre-committing to space at the Crows Nest over station development, which is just incredible. It really demonstrates the demand and need for this type of development in Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

“This project will be a legacy development for Third.i, and we can’t wait to start working with all stakeholders to bring the Crows Nest over station development to life and add significant value to the Crows Nest community.”

For more information, visit thirdigroup.com.au.

