Final call for speakers for ARBS 2020

The ARBS 2020 is calling for speakers for their seminar program, which will run alongside Australia’s biggest international Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Building Services (ARBS) exhibition in Melbourne next year.

Professionals from the HVAC&R industry are invited to submit abstracts for seminars, panels and workshops to be delivered at ARBS 2020.

The ARBS exhibition will be held in Melbourne from 19-21 May 2020, and will bring industry leaders, professionals, manufacturers and other stakeholders on the same platform.

Thomas Heine, sales and market manager - EC Upgrades, CMVP of ebm-papst A&NZ believes the ARBS seminar program is a valuable networking opportunity to share knowledge and future trends, and says participating as a speaker is ‘a great experience and also changes the way you think about shared knowledge.’

“Years later people still refer to my presentations and it’s a great starting point for conversation as well as a valuable networking opportunity. Moreover, the peer industry review of my presentations makes it even more credible,” says Heine.

ARBS 2020 will host two seminar programs: The Speaker Series delivering industry wide information on new technologies, updates, case studies and forums on innovation and best practice; and the IBTech Insight Series focusing specifically on SMART Buildings and property technology.

The ARBS Speaker Series and IBTech Insight Series will bring together a multi-faceted audience interested in HVAC&R topics from a wide range of perspectives. Stefan Jensen, managing director of Scantec Refrigeration says this ‘provides presenters with the opportunity of elevating and maintaining individual professional profiles’.

Speaker opportunities at ARBS 2020

The ARBS 2020 call for speakers invites submissions on a range of subjects, including but not limited to:

Speaker Series

Case studies (building and facilities) demonstrating innovation and best practice in HVAC&R

Developments, research and global trends in HVAC&R including the latest industry innovations

Emerging trends in building design, low carbon retrofit, sustainable design, designing for resilience/climate change, new roles in building design

Emerging technologies, trends and innovations impacting FM

Net Zero Buildings/Net Zero HVAC&R – net zero strategies, methodologies and tools, low energy HVAC approaches

Refrigeration – technology innovations, refrigerant transition, net zero refrigeration, alternatives and non-vapour compression technology, global technology and outlook, training

Regulatory and compliance requirements, building code transition, registration to certification, training

Industry standards and rating tools; NABERS, Green Star, Living Buildings, WELL

Indoor environments, IEQ versus Energy versus Productivity

Energy efficiency, energy security, renewable energy, disruptive technologies

Modular construction and onsite assembly – future trends

HVAC&R maintenance – predictive maintenance, remote maintenance, data driven maintenance, digitising maintenance, maintenance for energy efficiency

Data driven transitions, BIM & modelling, REVIT for design

Insight Series (IBTech)

Technological innovations in HVAC&R, IoT, data analytics, smart buildings, cloud services, automated fault detection

Case studies – SMART Buildings, SMART retrofits, buildings in the pipeline

Occupancy – emerging tech, user experience, managing occupant behaviour

Use of data – privacy, ethics, social responsibility and data security

Buildings as power stations – virtual batteries, demand reduction

Data driven commissioning

Blockchain in HVAC&R

Emerging technologies, start-up tech, future trends (AI, AR, VR)

Integrated communication networks

Intelligent compliance – digital compliance tools, intelligent comfort, digital monitoring

The format can be a seminar, case study, panel session or workshop, between 30 and 75 minutes in duration.

Final call for speakers

The call for presenters is in the final stages, and speaker places are filling fast. Guidelines and submission forms are available for download at www.arbs.com.au.