The 2024 Home For A Cure Mickleham, in partnership with Henley Homes and Satterley Property Group, is complete, with all proceeds from the auction going to My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

Dozens of tradies and suppliers have donated their labour and resources in helping to construct the stunning Lyla 352-D38 by Henley, a 7-star energy-efficient home, on a 420sqm lot in the Botanical community, Mickleham, donated by Satterley.

"This house stands as a significant donation to My Room and represents the generosity and compassion of the Henley and Satterley communities coming together to fight childhood cancer,” says Margaret Zita, CEO My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

“Every dollar raised from this auction will profoundly impact the lives of children battling cancer. It will help us provide them essential financial assistance, emotional support, fund critical clinical care roles and innovative medical research and trials into childhood cancers with low survival rates and reducing long-term side effects. We are deeply grateful for this unwavering support and the generous donation of this beautiful home.”

The 2024 Home For A Cure Mickleham represents Henley Homes' 80th charity build, marking 32 years of dedication to building and donating homes for charitable causes.

This initiative has raised more than $35.9 million globally and this year's project continues this legacy with the same passion and purpose.

This is the second Home For A Cure built by Henley. The first Home For A Cure in Officer, sold for $1.1 million.

This will be Satterley’s 7th My Room charity home and the 51st charity home that Satterley has been involved with nationally.

The five-bedroom Lyla 352-D38, part of the Mainvue Collection featuring the contemporary Duke facade, surpasses ordinary home design by offering a blend of luxury, functionality, and energy efficiency.

The home is designed with the modern family in mind with highlights including a lavish master suite with dressing room and walk in robe, spacious upstairs secondary bedrooms with walk in robes, a large kitchen and butler’s pantry, a dedicated leisure room and guest room on the ground floor with powder room.

"At Henley, we improve lives by creating better, happier and healthier homes for families,” says Ben Griffiths, General Manager, of Henley Homes’ completed homes division.

“The 2024 Home For A Cure Mickleham is a prime example of this philosophy in action. Building this home is more than just a construction project for us; it's a heartfelt mission to support My Room's Children's Cancer Charity and contribute to their goal of achieving a 100 percent cure rate for childhood cancers."

The feeling is mutual for Jack Hoffman, General Manager Victoria and Queensland, Satterley.

“It’s a real honour to be involved with the auction and we’re delighted to join forces with our great friends at Henley. We think this stunning home will attract a huge amount of interest,” says Hoffman.

The construction of the 2024 Home For A Cure Mickleham was a collaborative effort involving dozens of volunteer trades and suppliers.

Their dedication is a testament to the power of community and collective action in creating a brighter future.

Botanical, Mickleham, where the home is located, offers a perfect blend of modern living and community spirit. With more than 30 hectares of planned open spaces and future amenities, it is an ideal location for a family to call home.

The 2024 Home For A Cure Mickleham will go under the hammer on September 14th, with all proceeds directed to My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.