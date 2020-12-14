Ferro Chow-designed disability housing focusses on premium quality

A new apartment project designed by disability housing design specialist Ferro Chow Architecture is all set to make a significant difference in the lives of people living with disability.

Located in Kedron in suburban Brisbane, Kedron Haven will offer four specialist disability accommodation (SDA) apartments that meet the high physical support requirements prescribed by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in addition to an on-site overnight assistance apartment suitable for a carer.

Designed as single level apartments for the convenience of their future residents, Kedron Haven’s two-bedroom homes feature assistive and communication technology, 24/7 disability support, solar and emergency power, structural provisions for both ceiling hoists and entertainment, smart control locks, lights and outlets, and roller blinds.

These disabled housing apartments also exceed Livable Housing Australia’s ‘platinum’ design standard.

Ferro Chow Architecture managing director Jared Chow observed that these high-quality features set Kedron Haven apart from other disability housing apartments. The team worked really hard to strike the right balance between meeting the NDIS’ high physical support requirements and creating beautiful homes where people want to live, he said.

Innovative design features such as a sensory garden, hydrotherapy pool and a bocce green will help future residents enjoy a great quality of life within the comfort of their own homes.

“It is a privilege for Ferro Chow to be able to support the local community and provide people with disability essential, premium accommodation in a desirable suburban location,” Chow added.

Located at 189-193 Turner Road, Kedron, QLD, the project is scheduled to begin construction early next year with residents able to move in by the end of the year.