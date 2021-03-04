The Ferguson Street level crossing in Williamstown, Victoria is being removed and replaced with a community-friendly transport solution including a new railway station.

The teams collaborating on the $192 million project, collectively known as the Western Program Alliance, include Arup, McConnell Dowell, Mott McDonald, Metro Trains and the Level Crossing Removal Project. To date, the Alliance has successfully removed three level crossings for the Victorian Government, with work underway on another three crossings.

The Ferguson Street level crossing in Williamstown is dangerous and congested with more than 25,000 vehicles and 110 trains passing through each day. The frequent boom gate closures necessitated by rail traffic not only create significant safety concerns but also result in frustration among drivers, pedestrians and other users.

To address the Ferguson Street level crossing problems, the Alliance will lower the rail line into a 750m-long trench below road level, rebuild Ferguson Street over the trench, including a 20m wide pedestrian and cyclist concourse, introduce an additional pedestrian crossing, and build a new North Williamstown railway station.

A virtual community information room was set up by Arup during the design phase to inform the public about the proposed project and seek feedback. Created during the period when COVID restrictions were in place and in-person consultation wasn’t allowed, the online centre health allowed the public and stakeholders to access information, view maps and drawings, watch scheme flythroughs, navigate 3D models and share feedback at any time.

“Knowing the complexity of the project, our plans are aimed at minimising community inconvenience and transport disruption,” Liam O'Donohue infrastructure leader, Victoria and South Australia – Arup said.

“We also want the final outcome to enhance the local precinct. We have created new open space for the community and deliberately maintained the character of Williamstown’s low-rise streetscapes for the new station.”

Construction is expected to be completed next year.

In addition to the Ferguson Street project, the Alliance is also working on the Cherry Street level crossing removal in Werribee, another on Old Geelong Road in Hoppers Crossing, and a third on Werribee Street, also in Werribee. The Alliance is also working to deliver the Cranbourne Line Upgrade, remove the Greens Road level crossing in Dandenong South, and duplicate the rail line between Dandenong and Cranbourne to improve service frequency.