Fender Katsalidis $200m Paragon project

Fender Katsalidis and Beulah is a step closer to delivering its first CBD tower with the topping out of its $200 million Paragon project.

Multiplex continues ahead (with a limited workforce due to current stage four restrictions) with the project expected to be complete and ready for settlement by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Paragon will be the third project delivered in 2020 with the team soon to celebrate the completion of Habitus Townhomes in South Melbourne, while The Grounds of Kew is also due to welcome residents in coming months. Fawkner House in the exclusive Domain Precinct will then follow closely in early 2021.

“The topping out of Paragon signals a much greater achievement than just reaching its full height - it has kept workers employed through months of uncertainty,” says Beulah managing director, Jiaheng Chan.

“The construction and development industry has months of headwinds still ahead but Multiplex is doing a fantastic job of navigating such uncharted waters, while still delivering complex builds such as Paragon.”

Graham Milford Cottam, Multiplex Regional managing director says the collaborative journey with Beulah from the turning of the first sod, to the topping out of such a groundbreaking project has been incredibly rewarding.

“Given what the industry has been faced with this year, our teams have worked together very closely to ensure Paragon remains ready to deliver to eager purchasers at the highest standard,” he says.

Garnering several award-wins, including Best Residential High-Rise Development at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, the 48-level tower is set to become home to Australia’s first indoor urban forest, designed by landscape architect, Paul Bangay.

The design transforms three-floors into a verdant green escape from the bustling streets below. Comprising a selection of mature trees currently being grown to size in Queensland, leafy canopies, climbing gardens and grassy spaces will also complete the city sanctuary.

Located on the corner of Queen and La Trobe Streets and with a walk score of 100, Paragon's contribution to Melbourne's Skyline is a result of a dynamic collaboration with Fender Katsalidis.

At street level, the heritage exterior of the previous building is restored to its former glory.

Encompassing 227 apartments with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom residences, the building’s layout has been planned to limit density per floor, ensuring almost all residents are afforded a prized corner vista overlooking Melbourne’s famed streetscape below.

Crowning Paragon on the 48th floor is two expansive penthouses with sweeping views and a private rooftop terrace each – a rare and unique commodity for multi-residential towers in the middle of the CBD.

“Our value as a company has always been to lift the bar when it comes to residential living in Melbourne and post-COVID, it’s these innovative designs that residents will seek - projects that place a greater emphasis on resident wellbeing through smart design while having an abundance of amenities and services within walking distance,” says Jiaheng.

Shared amenities include flexible space for exercise and wellness, a movie theatre, and a private dining space.