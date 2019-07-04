Fender Katsalidis to lead design of Canberra’s Kingston Arts Precinct

Fender Katsalidis has been engaged to lead the design of the new mixed-use Kingston Arts Precinct being developed in Canberra by the ACT government.

Located adjacent to Lake Burley Griffin, the $78 million urban renewal project will see an underutilised area being transformed into a hub for artistic enterprise.

A collaboration involving Fender Katsalidis, developer Geocon and landscape architects Oculus, the project is representative of the architecture firm’s ongoing role in enhancing Canberra’s urban fabric, drawing on their extensive experience in the arts.

“Kingston Arts Precinct is a significant project that seeks to create a more cohesive and community-focused arts experience in Canberra,” says Fender Katsalidis director David Sutherland.

“Our vision is to consolidate numerous arts organisations into a dedicated precinct that meets and reflects the creativity that each brings to the city of Canberra.

“We have deeply considered the public realm and its relationship with the existing heritage buildings in our plans as these are emblematic within the urban canvas.

“The project ties in nicely with our completed and ongoing work in Canberra as well as our broader work in promoting the arts in Australia,” he added.

To feature a distinctive physical environment that focuses on the precinct’s unique arts uses, Kingston Arts Precinct will not only house several arts organisations including the Canberra Glassworks, Megalo, M16 Artspace, Craft ACT, Canberra Contemporary Artspace, PhotoAccess and ArtSound but also offer accommodation to visiting artists.

Fender Katsalidis will collaborate with these arts organisations to finalise the best design outcomes for their collective and individual needs.