A development approval for Sydney’s Broadway gateway site has been granted.

The proposed design features 2500sqm of open plan office accommodation over seven levels, along with retail space to service commercial tenants.

Referencing the Manhattan-esque urban grid, the building’s rectangular proportions draw inspiration from the bustling and eclectic atmosphere of Glebe’s Broadway precinct.

Fender Katsalidis says the new 257-259 Broadway aims to respond to Glebe’s contextual cues in considering functional design, heritage assets and contemporary geometry, while the building’s proposed sandstone facade will reinvigorate the heritage identity of the precinct, further reflecting the street’s vertical divisions in its tripartite design.

Fender Katsalidis director, Rob Mirams says the new design will serve to further enrich the area.

“The project seeks to positively contribute to innovative design outcomes across the Broadway precinct and reinvigorate the gateway to the CBD. It offers a compelling contemporary aesthetic for the site, while continuing to honour the street’s solid heritage masonry presence,” he says.

Situated in close proximity to Central Station and the University of Sydney, the building features large interlocking square and rectangular windows offering maximum aspect to natural light and views of picturesque Victoria Park. Internally, the building will cater for a range of commercial tenant requirements, with an interconnecting stair linking a ground-level retail space to two additional retail levels below.

A basement level will also contain end-of-trip facilities, and a convenient loading bay for vehicles with direct rear access to Grose Street. In an ongoing commitment to sustainable design outcomes, Fender Katsalidis aims to achieve a 5.5 star NABERS energy rating at 257-259 Broadway. The building will utilise parts of its roof space for a PV system with attached batteries, thereby reducing the project’s overall energy consumption levels.

A rainwater harvesting system for toilet flushing and irrigation will also be installed as an additional recycling measure.

Fender Katsalidis principal, Joshua Farkash, says, “Broadway is a street of ‘discoveries’, with a unique mix of shops and cafes, convenient access to transport, and many other hidden gems. 257-259 Broadway offers commercial and retail tenants the opportunity to be the heart of this vibrant atmosphere of regeneration.”

