Fender Katsalidis designs new Sydney CBD precinct

George Place, a new $75 million precinct in the heart of Sydney CBD, which unifies three properties to create a new premium office location of international design standard to dominate the block bounded by George, King, York and Barrack Streets has just been unveiled.

Designed by architects Fender Katsalidis, the new ‘jewel on George Street’ enhances approximately 54,000sqm of commercial space from A grade to premium grade standard, creating a new benchmark for design and amenity in the Martin Place precinct and elevating George Place to the upper echelon of commercial towers in Sydney CBD.

According to property management company ISPT, George Place “combines stunning architecture, ethically sourced indigenous art from the Northern Territory and greatly enhanced facilities under a magnificent ceiling structure integrated with a bespoke, programmable lighting concept.”

George Place has also been designed to offer a “unique cultural experience where people can touch Sydney’s history, view inspirational artworks, grab a coffee, and immerse themselves in an atmosphere unlike any other in the CBD,” says ISPT.