Fender Katsalidis-designed, sustainably-focussed Parramatta tower tops out

Fender Katsalidis and the GPT Group have topped out their $320 million, 26,500sqm commercial tower in Parramatta.

Fender Katsalidis director Mark Curzon says the construction milestone of the sculptural tower is a significant step, with 32 Smith Street set to become one of the most sustainable commercial office towers in the Parramatta CBD upon completion.

“This is an important gateway building for the emerging city and new civic space, delivering a world-class, cutting-edge, workplace environment, through its urban, sustainability and design philosophy-based solutions.”

“It is a positive step in the development of Parramatta via design excellence and the creation of local job opportunities through high-quality office space,” he says.

The translucent office tower, with an environmentally-shaped shading system, features a sustainable philosophy with landscaped external roof terraces, balconies throughout and a publicly accessible urban room.

The Fender Katsalidis-design was selected as the winner of a design excellence competition in 2017.

In a first for Parramatta, the soon-to-be-completed building features a lift atrium with glazed lifts to the southern façade, letting in natural light and offering 360-degree views for building occupants. At a ground level, the building focuses on the arrival experience, whilst activating the network of laneways around the site.

Fender Katsalidis has worked in collaboration with sculptor Jamie North to deliver an integrated public art component, which is due to be installed in the coming months.

Additionally, the practice has also worked alongside the local Darug people as part of a historic and cultural overlay.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the local Indigenous community through a collaborative process that celebrates the Darug people’s culture and their connection to this important place,” Curzon adds.

