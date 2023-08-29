Logo
Fender Katsalidis-designed new Holder East HQ meets brief for 'tranquil' workplace
The design brief sought to create a tranquil, timeless office, suitable for entertaining clients and visitors, says Fender Katsalidis associate principal Karen Morris.
Holder_East_4.jpg

The interiors of the open plan office are designed to allow natural light to filter throughout

Holder_East_6.jpg

The monolithic structure of the bench in the kitchen zone creates a beautiful anchor point for the space

Fender-Katsalidis-designed-new-Holder-East-HQ-1732010203.png

Leading property developer Holder East has officially opened their new headquarters in Melbourne’s CBD.

Designed by international architecture firm Fender Katsalidis, the new commercial building located at 170 Queen Street in Melbourne’s CBD is owned and tenanted by Holder East, and features a calm and approachable environment in contrast with the surrounding busy urban setting.

The design brief sought to create a tranquil, timeless office, suitable for entertaining clients and visitors, says Fender Katsalidis associate principal Karen Morris.

“Holder East was after a light, bright tonal environment that juxtaposed the urban backdrop of Melbourne’s CBD.

“As a result, a restrained palette and balanced design language define this workspace. At the ceiling level, we exposed and treated existing services to allow elements such as ductwork to be set within a clearly defined and bordered zone. This ensured a balance was created between the industrial envelope and refined materials, creating a layered and rich space.”

Visitors entering the building are welcomed into an open, naturally-lit space, defined by sculptural furnishings and brass-accented joinery. Rounded venetian plaster walls, fine-grain terrazzo tiles and light linen drapery are featured throughout, creating a calm and sophisticated language that lives across the floor.

Reinforcing the importance of hospitality, a kitchen and bar area allows clients and staff to take a quiet break or engage in social moments. A generously oversized stone bench with tonal grey cabinetry creates a residential undertone to the space.

“In the collaborative kitchen zone, Holder East wanted to create a space for people to come together. The monolithic structure of the bench creates a beautiful anchor point for the space that people are intuitively drawn towards,” Morris explains.

Overlooking the bustling Queen Street, the open plan office offers the staff generous views of the city. A range of meeting rooms and private offices is also provided to suit the business’ needs. The interiors take cues from the building’s architecture, recreating large steel framed partitions along the corridors, and allowing natural light to filter throughout the office. The Holder East office fitout was completed in late 2022.

