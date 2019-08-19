Logo
Fender Katsalidis-designed boutique hotel to open in Canberra
Midnight Hotel, the latest destination in Canberra’s boutique accommodation segment, opens for business in September.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

19 Aug 2019

Fender-Katsalidis-designed-boutique-hotel-to-open-1732011613.png

Midnight Hotel, the latest destination in Canberra’s boutique accommodation segment, opens for business in September.

Designed by Australian architecture firm, Fender Katsalidis, Midnight Hotel offers round-the-clock food and beverage experiences as well as conference and event spaces, and wellness facilities for the discerning guest.

The Midnight Hotel is the latest in an already impressive line-up of projects by Fender Katsalidis, alongside the likes of Saint Moritz and Parramatta’s translucent office tower.

Fender Katsalidis director, David Sutherland calls the Midnight precinct the ‘Babushka Building’, due to its deceptively simple exterior, which becomes four buildings in one from the inside.

Comprising of residential apartments, businesses and hospitality offerings, the Midnight precinct is a beautiful blend of public and private spaces with the apartment building folding around the hotel, which in turn, embraces the public courtyard at the heart of the precinct.

The Midnight Hotel will be the first completed building to have been purpose-built to complement Canberra’s newly operational light rail.

