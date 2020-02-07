Fender Katsalidis’ luxurious Canberra hotel

Fender Katsalidis’ 11-storey hotel and mixed-use building at Canberra’s Garema Place has been granted development approval, as the city undergoes urban renewal.

Fender and developer, Geocon’s building will encompass a 5-star hotel with over 200 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar alongside commercial and office space.

Fender’s portfolio of hotel’s includes the Nishi Building, Midnight Hotel and the forthcoming luxury hotels coming to West Block and Kingston Arts Precinct.

Fender Katsalidis associate director, Jacqueline Bartholomeusz, says this project continues the trend for high-quality new hotels coming to Canberra that tie in with the regeneration across various precincts.

“The project offering with luxury hotel, commercial and entertainment options, as well as its overall design, will play a vital role in the reinvigoration of Garema Place,” says Bartholomeusz.

“Each of the hotels we have created for the city has an incredibly unique design, which we have ensured continues in our Garema project. In this instance, it is a contemporary building with vertical detail and a subtle curved façade reflecting Bunda Street.”

The approved design is shaped so the building cascades south to allow sunlight into plaza and maximises the additional site acquired that is currently home to Gus Place café, the city’s first hospitality venue to offer alfresco dining.

Construction is set to commence late 2020 and completion slated for 2022.