Fender Katsalidis has been awarded the design contract to revitalise 235 Bourke Street, Melbourne, which includes the historic Tivoli Arcade.

Futuro Capital has allocated $25 million towards the redevelopment, which includes an improved internal link between the Bourke Street Mall and Rainbow Alley. Once complete, the 38,000sqm ground plane will become an A-grade commercial building, equipped with end-of-trip facilities, typical level lobbies and amenities. Upper and lower levels will be connected through double-height volumes, including an outdoor terrace on the third floor.

The Tivoli Arcade will be integrated into the commercial lobby, establishing retail and food offerings within the precinct.

“We have been working closely with architects Fender Katsalidis and Bates Smart to redevelop a new destination hub on Bourke Street to feature top quality retail and commercial users,” says Futuro Capital Executive Director, Ben Hopkins.

“We’re already seeing an extensive amount of enquiry from retail and food and beverage tenants, drawn to the building’s attractive location, the expansive new commercial entrance and the upmarket retail offering through Rainbow Alley.”

Fender Katsalidis Principal, Rosie Morley, says the project presents the practice with an opportunity to breathe life into a historically significant site, with 235 Bourke Street located on the former site of the Tivoli Theatre.

“We have embraced the laneway as an opportunity to increase connection with the ground floor plane through a physical linkage,” she says.

“Our approach has been to strip back the layers of materiality which have been added over time to reveal more of the building’s existing structure. The intention is to celebrate this original character, and tie it into the fabric of Melbourne’s unique laneway DNA.”

Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp says the project will be a welcome addition to the city’s CBD as it re-emerges from the pandemic.

"Melbourne's architectural landscape is renowned the world over for our beautifully crafted buildings and inimitable laneways," she says.

"We're not just a beautiful city, we are a prosperous city. As the engine room of Victoria, Melbourne city's economy contributes a quarter of the Gross State Product. As we continue our sustained economic bounce back, it is thoughtful and quality additions to our CBD – such as this project at 235 Bourke Street – that maintain our reputation as the most livable city in Australia."

Futuro Capital acquired the site in 2021, with Bates Smart overhauling the building’s exterior. The project complements the City of Melbourne's plan to protect, respect and celebrate quality heritage architecture in the CBD. Fender Katsalidis’ restoration of the ground plane is expected to be completed in 2023.