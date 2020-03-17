Fender Katsalidis’ $218m Yarra One

Fender Katsalidis has designed Yarra One, a green and sustainable residence with property developer, EcoWorld, and Hickory, offering multi-generational living through a host of onsite amenities and partnerships.

Targeted at first homebuyers, downsizers, young families, retirees and empty nesters, the South Yarra, 26-level tower will encompass 251 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments as well as four-bedroom penthouses and a wide range of innovative features.

EcoWorld Melbourne general manager Jeffrey Ong says its an exciting time for the company, with both Australian projects now topped out.

“Although EcoWorld International is still fairly new to the Australia market, the topping out of both Australian projects is a pivotal milestone and signals the strength of the company and community belief in what we are delivering.”

Residents will have access to a range of facilities including a private co-working space, wellness precinct, equipped with a gymnasium, outdoor spa, dance studio and yoga room, as well as a range of dining and entertainment facilities and amenities specifically tailored to care for pets.

Yarra One is schedules for completion in the third quarter of 2020.