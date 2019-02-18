Federal government looks at hydrogen-run public transport options

The House Infrastructure, Transport and Cities Committee inquiry into automated mass transit is shifting into turbo, with hearings set for next week to investigate the potential of hydrogen gas as a way to power public transport.

Committee Chair John Alexander says the Committee has seen at first hand the possibilities for the automation of public transport and the use of hydrogen fuel cells to power vehicles.

“The potential for cleaner, greener, more efficient transport systems is immense,” says Alexander.

The Committee will hear evidence from Hydrogen Mobility Australia, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries and the Australasian Railway Association at a public hearing on Tuesday.

In a submission to the inquiry, Hydrogen Mobility Australia noted that automation, connectivity and electric drivetrains are ‘inextricably linked in that they are complementary technologies’.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has added that hydrogen fuel cell development is taking place globally for a range of vehicle types including buses, trains, heavy trucks, material handling vehicles, as well as conventional motor vehicles.