Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek’s recent update regarding the Nature Positive Plan and proposed establishment of the independent agencies Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Environment Information Australia (EIA) will have certain implications for the built environment, with the agencies to be given new powers and penalties to regulate projects subject to environmental conditions.

The updates have been made after the conclusion of Graeme Samuel AC’s review into the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). Samuel is of the opinion that the laws are outdated and are in need of updating.

The EPA will be able to support businesses via enhanced public data and regional planning, with powers currently held by the Minister of the Environment to be redirected to the agency.

$100 million in funding will:

Provide the agency with resources to properly assess project proposals

Allow them to research into threatened species in sensitive areas

Speed up approval processes

Allow for additional planning to be undertaken in seven priority regions to provide clarity on where businesses can and cannot develop

The EIA will support the EPA, providing environmental data in a far easier manner than currently available.

“Our Government is doing more than ever to protect our country’s natural treasures, native plants and animals, so Australians can continue to enjoy our lifestyle in the great outdoors,” Plibersek says.

“We’re delivering stronger protections for the environment, including Australia’s first ever independent national Environment Protection Agency.

“We’re also working to support faster, clearer decisions for business. That greater certainty for business will help drive investment in nation-building projects.

“When I first announced the Nature Positive Plan, I said it would take a bit of cooperation, compromise and common sense to deliver. That’s exactly how we’re approaching the rollout.”

The Property Council has endorsed the $100 million commitment, complimentary of the improvement of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. The Council believes it will result in positive environmental outcomes for communities by adopting whole-of-region offsetting solutions.