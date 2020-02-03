Fed Square opens up to big screen gaming

Fed Square is hosting a six-day community tournament in one of competitive gaming’s superstars: FIFA 20.

All games are set to be played on the Digital Façade – the massive screen overlooking Fed Square.

The tournament will be split into five cups, each with 16 teams. Playing a traditional round of 16 knockout competition, the winners of each cup will be entered into the Grand Final on Saturday 29 February to face off for the ultimate prize.

The five cup rounds will take place between 5pm and 9pm from Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February, with the Grand Final from 2pm on Saturday 29 February.

There is capacity for 80 teams of two (160 participants total) in the competition. Teams must be of two, so anyone looking to take part is encouraged to find a friend to join up with and enrol together.

The FIFA 20 Community Tournament will be livestreamed on www.fedsquare.com/streaming

Fed Square’s FIFA 20 Community Tournament marks the second foray into Big Screen Gaming in the past 12 months.

Image: Supplied