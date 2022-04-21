The Family Violence Memorial was recently unveiled at the St Andrews Reserve site in Melbourne by the Victorian Government.

Designed by architecture firms Muir and Openwork, the memorial has been conceptualised as a space for remembrance, reflection and hope. Offering a welcoming and inclusive place for the whole community, the thoughtfully designed memorial honours the lives of those lost to family violence as well as victim-survivors.

According to the architects, the design evolved in consultation with multiple stakeholders including the City of Melbourne, the Department of Premier and Cabinet Office for Women, The Victims and Survivors Advisory Committee, Forced Adoption Practices, Indigenous Advisor Sarah Lynn Rees (JCB IAAD) and The Traditional Owners of Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung and Bunurong.

One of the highlights of the landscape is a field of purple flowers that bloom year-round, symbolising the global purple ribbon movement that seeks to raise awareness on family violence. A paved deck leads to a folded gathering area with seating space sheltered by a comforting English Elm tree.

The memorial’s accessible design accommodates the needs of visitors of all abilities including wheelchair users, people with mobility issues and carers with prams.

In a statement, Tim Pallas, Member for Werribee, Victorian Treasurer, Minister for Economic Development, and Minister for Industrial Relations, said: “Victoria’s Family Violence Memorial is a permanent, public place to honour those who have been killed as a result of family, domestic and gender-based violence, and to acknowledge those who live with the trauma of this violence every day. As this memorial continues to grow and bloom, all Victorians should come and share in the hope and healing of this space.”

Jennifer Jackson – Chair, Victim Survivors’ Advisory Council, said: “We know that this Memorial will mean different things to different people. It is a place to honour those who have lost their lives to family violence and all victim-survivors. It is a place to reflect, take comfort, and hope for a future free from violence. It is a place to remember that we all have a role to play in ending all forms of family violence and violence against women.”

Photo credit: Peter Bennetts