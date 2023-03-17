Fairmont further sustainable responsibility

In conjunction with Earth Hour, Fairmont Homes has strengthened its commitment to sustainability by adopting Biax pods, an eco-friendly foundation system that is stronger and more sustainable than atypical waffle pod systems.

The pods – made from completely recyclable materials – are a sustainable alternative that allow for companies to drive down emissions and ensure untold thousands of kilograms of plastic waste are reused and repurposed.

The pods are also stackable, take up less space, minimise mess and reduce risks of accidents. The introduction of the pods into the construction methods of Fairmont’s properties builds on a six-year commitment to sustainability.

The company has adopted passive design principles dependent on specific climates, taking advantage of natural heating and cooling. TRUECORE® and COLORBOND® steel are standard inclusions for Fairmont’s roofs, with both products 100 percent recyclable.

For more information, visit fairmontnsw.com.au.

Image: Biax