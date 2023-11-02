Logo
Fairfield RSL site invigoration kickstarts urban renewal
Fairfield City Council has given the green light to an Altis Architecture-led proposal to build a four storey mixed-use precinct located on the site of Fairfield RSL.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

02 Nov 2023

Fairfield City Council has given the green light to an Altis Architecture-led proposal to build a four storey mixed-use precinct located on the site of Fairfield RSL.

Fronting Dale Street and Anzac Avenue, the future precinct will comprise 20 residential units on the first and second levels, with five commercial tenants to be situated above. Floorspace for future commercial tenants will range between 94-140 sqm.

The club itself will be maintained, but current buildings on the site will be demolished in order to construct the development. Altis believes the precinct will contribute to the urban regeneration of Fairfield itself.

The contemporary form features a brick and glass facade that responds to site context. Altis says the commercial tenancies on the ground floor will activate both Dale and Vine Streets, with recessed balconies aiming to break down the building’s scale.

A rooftop terrace will provide communal open space for residents, with landscaping works undertaken by Site Design + Studios. Altis has indicated that it has designed the precinct in such a way that the development could be increased to 12 storeys in future.

Image: Fairfield City Council

