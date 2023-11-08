A stop work order has been issued to The Trustee for Wallis Street Unit Trust by NSW Fair Trading at the developer’s site in Forster, due to the development being built beyond the current construction certificate.

The order for the development, titled Divinity, was issued due to no builder being licensed to undertake the building work required for the development. Effective from last Friday 3 November, the order follows a number of Fair Trading Inspectors visiting sites in Forster, Red Head, Old Bar, Harrington, Taree and Wingham, during a four-day compliance operation last month.

“There has been significant knockdown and rebuild activity on the north coast and in regional NSW,” says NSW Fair Trading Assistant Building Commissioner Matthew Whitton.

“Developers and builders need to ensure they have the appropriate approvals and construction certificates to undertake the work. If they don’t, and just continue to build, the work will be stopped.

“These inspections are part of the Construct NSW transformation strategy to restore confidence in our residential building market. Just like this stop work order, if we find issues with the quality of the work or builders not having the appropriate licences or insurances, we will act.

Site Inspectors assessed tradespeople’s licences, builder and certifier signage placements, insurance policies of contractors and building standards throughout the checks. Approximately $11,000 worth of fines were issued, while seven matters are under investigation, including the Forster stop work order.

Image: Real Estate