FRONT moves to Barangaroo in 2019

Indesign Media’s leading commercial design event, FRONT, has officially launched its new 2019 location at Barangaroo. It’s a move that puts attendees FRONT and centre of the action.

Taking place on 29-30 August, FRONT is thrilled to officially announce its new 2019 location at International Towers, Barangaroo. It’s a big coup for the event as Barangaroo offers a scale and design quality that is on par with the world’s best commercial precincts. Not to mention its proximity to the CBD and ease of access for attendees.

As one of Australia’s most awarded commercial developments, International Towers is renowned for both its architectural prowess as well as its staunch commitment to cultural initiatives which align with the community values.

For its 2019 edition, FRONT will take out two floors of International Towers Tower 3. It’s one of the three significant landmarks in the Barangaroo precinct and totals 3000sqm of event space.

Speaking of this exciting new development, Indesign Media Asia Pacific CEO, Raj Nandan, says the location offers “the perfect combination of architecture, interiors, sustainability, real estate and end-user experience to deliver the ideal platform for FRONT”.

“As a major supporter of FRONT we share an alignment of values and focus on community – together, we hope to foster the unique collaborations and collective game-changing that enables design industry innovation."

International Towers is equally excited to welcome FRONT into the fold. According to International Towers general manager, Tony Byrne, the conference partnership is the first of its scale for the Barangaroo precinct.

The event is highly business-oriented and learning-driven, with attendees receiving unprecedented access to new learning and networking opportunities as well as actionable knowledge about how to take their projects to the next level.

Already confirmed for the event is a premier group of exhibitors from leading interior, furniture and architectural product suppliers.

Complementing this element of the event will be dedicated, fully-catered-for meeting zones and an exclusive business lounge to facilitate face-to-face engagement and relationship building.

Running alongside this will be FRONT Forum, a two-day program of keynotes, CPD presentations, and panel discussions.

“This is a natural alliance for us,” says Byrne. “We are passionate about working with like-minded organisations such as Indesign Media Asia Pacific to foster highly creative outcomes and make great things happen.”

FRONT will run from 29-30 August 2019 at International Towers Tower Three, 200 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo. Find out more at www.front.design