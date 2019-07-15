FRONT finds its natural position in Barangaroo

This years’ FRONT exhibition will take add to the hustle and bustle of Barangaroo, taking out two floors of International Tower’s Tower 3 in order to facilitate a broad and diverse range of exhibitors and seminars.

The new site, located at 200 Barangaroo Avenue, is one of the three significant landmarks in the Barangaroo precinct totalling 3000 square-metres of event space and its proximity to the CBD is highly convenient for attendees.

The event encompasses FRONT Forum, a two-day program of keynotes, CPD presentations, and panel discussions to run alongside FRONT. Visitors can also move beyond the exhibitor stands to engage face-to-face and focus on building relationships and planning for future projects in FRONT’s dedicated fully catered-for meeting zones and exclusive business lounge.

“We’re genuinely excited about this new development,” says Indesign Media Asia Pacific CEO, Raj Nandan.

“The location has the perfect combination of architecture, interiors, sustainability, real estate and end-user experience to deliver the ideal platform for FRONT.”

“The result will be enhanced outcomes for exhibitors, sponsors and visitors alike, both during the event lead up and their experience on the day,” he adds.

“In providing this space, International Towers has also come on board as a major supporter of FRONT,” Nandan says.

“We share an alignment of values and focus on community – together, we hope to foster the unique collaborations and collective game-changing that enables design industry innovation.”

International Towers General Manager Tony Byrne said the conference partnership is the first of its scale for the Barangaroo precinct and is part of an ongoing commitment to cultural initiatives which align with the community values.

“We are thrilled to welcome FRONT to International Towers and to our Barangaroo community of more than 20,000 professionals in 2019,” says Byrne.

“This is a natural alliance for us. As one of Australia’s most awarded commercial developments, we are proud of the meticulous attention to all elements of design reflected within International Towers. We are passionate about working with like-minded organisations such as Indesign Media Asia Pacific to foster highly creative outcomes and make great things happen.”

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with 2000 visitors expected and premier exhibitors from leading interior, furniture and architectural product sectors.

For more information on FRONT, which will run from 29-30 August 2019, go to www.front.design