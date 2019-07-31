FRONT.design exhibitor list announced

With registrations now open for FRONT.design, the event’s 2019 program is heating up. FRONT.design welcomes the country’s leading architectural and design suppliers to its exhibitor list, each showing the very latest in commercial design products and innovations this coming August.

What makes FRONT.design distinctly different is its focus on innovation and connection, bringing exhibitor showcases together with dedicated meeting zones where you can step off-stand for informal catch-ups and pre-arranged meetings. Meeting zones capture the relaxed and social vibe with fresh-brewed coffee and food throughout the day.

Complementing this will be the Central Bar, hosted by Maxton Fox, where delegates can take a break from browsing new products and innovations, and connect with fellow attendees and exhibitors for happy hour. In contrast to the open-format of exhibitor stands and connected meeting zones is the Dyson LightCycle Business Lounge – a quiet, plush environment for focused meetings and task work.

But as with all great events and – more importantly – world-class projects, it all begins with exceptional product development and design innovation. While you can view the full exhibitor list here, below is a preview of what’s in store from five key exhibitors.

Tappeti



Carpets by Tappeti

For FRONT.design Tappeti Rugs & Carpets presents a richly visual experience around its custom rug and carpet range with a multi-dimensional colour-texture showcase. Displaying over 60 on-trend textures across six colour palettes, visitors to the Tappeti stand will be impressed by the breadth of Tappeti’s design capabilities, and expanse of customisable options available. Also, on show will be an exclusive preview of its newest collezione, to be officially launched later in 2019. This new collezione is designed around a monochromatic colour scheme that is both masculine and textural in its appeal.

Knauf



Cleano Adit by Knauf

With Knauf, visitors will have the opportunity to experience, first-hand, the brand’s two new acoustic panels – Cleaneo Up and Cleaneo Adit. Speaking about the showcase, Lucas Grace, Knauf Australia product manager says: “Cleaneo Up is an elegant canopy, and Cleaneo Adit a sleek yet robust wall panel. They come out of the box and installing them is as easy as hanging a picture frame. They are supplied complete with mounting kits and insulation in one neat cardboard package.”

Maxton Fox



Podium Boardroom Table by Maxton Fox

A master of its trade, Maxton Fox delivers premium quality Australian-made furniture and joinery systems across key sectors such as workplace, residential, hospitality, education, transport and healthcare. At this year’s FRONT.design, experience Maxton Fox + polytec’s collaborative built spaces. In addition, visit the Maxton Fox stand for a glimpse of a new piece being launched from the 2019 Podium Range.

Polytec



Copper Leaf Metallic Matt finishes by Polytec

A brand synonymous with innovation and craftsmanship, Polytec will showcase at FRONT.design in collaboration with Maxton Fox. Attendees will be able to see and touch the brand’s latest decorative surfaces and finishes across its Metallic Leaf Matt and Xenolith ranges. “We are proud to be Australian and focus on innovative products designed to suit the Australian market,” says Michael Borg, Managing Director, polytec.

Tarkett



iQ Surface by Tarkett

Tarkett‘s new iQ Surface flooring collection designed in collaboration with Note Design Studio is next on our prolific FRONT.design exhibitor showcase list. The collection, which also previewed at Milan Furniture Fair 2019, is a testament to the brand’s design prowess, showcasing excellence in areas of both performance and aesthetic. iQ Surface is available in a range of expressive colour options, giving visitors numerous options for finding a design solution that fits their project needs.

View the full exhibitor list and catch up on the latest innovations on show at FRONT.design 2019.