FRONT.design 2019 kicks off with huge crowds and a live podcast

The premier commercial and design event for 2019, FRONT.design kicked off today with a record number of exhibitors and over 1000 registered visitors coming to see some of the latest in office and workplace solutions and designs.

On top of that, for the first time in its two-year history, the Talking Architecture and Design podcast has recorded live from FRONT.design, enabling visitors to see exactly how the podcast ‘sausages’ are made.

This of course is possible with the soundproof booth kindly provided by The Meta Collective which allow visitors see to inside while also allowing those in the booth to look at what is going on around them.

The podcasts themselves, are part of the growing episode list of Talking Architecture and Design but with the added flavour of the FRONT.design event along with its associated buzz.

Hosting companies at the forefront of commercial design, FRONT.design offers attendees the chance to create long-lasting connections with industry leaders.

Living at the heart of the commercial ecosystem is a thriving network of design suppliers, specialising in new product innovations and cutting-edge technologies. FRONT.design helps attendees widen their supplier network and source the very best for their projects.

So if you haven’t registered for FRONT.design, you still have 1 more day to go and see what all the fuss is about!

FRONT.design runs 29-30 August at the International Towers, Tower Three, Barangaroo, Sydney. Register now for an opportunity to meet, connect and learn at FRONT.design 2019.