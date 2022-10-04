FMSA Architecture has undergone a rebrand following nearly half a century in practice, with the esteemed Melbourne studio now known as Foreground Architecture.

The practice relaunched officially at its new Carlton office last week, located at the former Carlton United Brewery Counting House. Foreground is renowned for its work across a number of sectors, including the Plumbing Industry Climate Action Centre, a net-zero certified training facility in Narre Warren, Victoria, as well as the Victoria Police Academy in Glen Waverley, and the award-winning Marjorie Oke social housing apartments development in Melbourne.

Foreground Directors, Greg Anson and Riordan Gough, have announced several promotions within the practice’s leadership team.

Daniel Coomber, James Kazalac and Jessica Hyde have all been elevated to Associate Director, joining Hao Lee. Principals Peter Sandow (alpine, residential commercial and trade training projects) and Patrick Ong (Seniors Living) will continue in their sector specialisations. Anna Morawiec and Brendan Pelham have become Associates, while Nawar Kunda and David Fisher have been appointed Documentation Leads.

Hybrid workplace guidelines have been implemented by the practice, creating further opportunities for improved work/life balance.

“More than ever, balancing work and life arrangements is important for staff,” says Foreground Director Greg Anson.

“The successful design of the modern workplace is inseparable from well considered policy around hybrid work arrangements and equity in the workplace. Embracing this through the design of our new city studio has enabled Foreground to provide resilient resources to deliver projects efficiently.”

Anson and his counterpart Riordan Gough are renowned throughout the building environment for their expertise in a range of sectors. Anson’s list of projects include the Dame Phyllis Frost Health and Wellbeing Precinct, while Gough’s designs include the Eastern Hub for genU (formerly Karingal) in East Geelong, and workplace upgrades for Headspace and Mind Australia offices across the country.

“Our staff is the lifeblood of Foreground Architecture and it has been a privilege to be a part of the development of such a skilled group of people,” Gough says.

“It is the complementary skills of our team that ensures we can continue to deliver award-winning projects for our clients.”

To view the practice’s new website, visit: www.foregroundarchitecture.com.au.