The practice has been selected by the competition jury to design Novus on Victoria, a Build-to-Rent tower development in the vibrant Chatswood town centre, in Sydney.

The project will comprise a diverse mix of Build-to-Rent (BTR) apartment types set above a range of resident amenities and potential retail or hospitality opportunities, designed with a paramount focus on building a vertical community.

“We see Novus on Victoria as an opportunity to leverage the great connectivity, vibrancy and life of the Chatswood CBD, whilst offering much needed housing options,” says FK Partner Craig Baudin.

“Victoria Avenue is one of the liveliest eat streets in Sydney and is exceptionally well-connected to nearby cultural, educational and public transport infrastructure.”

This existing activity is further complemented by the new development with the provision of food and beverage focused tenancies on the ground and first floors of the tower’s podium.

According to Baudin, Novus on Victoria’s strong combination of community and liveability, informed by both site selection and design choice, presents an opportunity to win over a new generation of Australians to the build-to-rent model.

“This development demonstrates how we can sustainably transform our cities without compromising on great placemaking and creating unique residential experiences,” he says.

“We have an opportunity to create a highly liveable vertical community right in the heart of the Chatswood CBD.”

Jason Goldsworthy, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Novus says the winning FK design exemplifies Novus’ points of difference in the Build-to-Rent sector.

“Our vision is to create homes for 10,000 people—empowering residents to experience a lifestyle underpinned by a focus on wellbeing, convenience, sustainability and exceptional service. The winning Novus on Victoria design personifies this ethos and is an excellent example of our mid-scale BTR model in practice,” he says.

“We look forward to working alongside the team at FK and couldn’t be prouder of what we are creating together at Novus on Victoria.”

As design leaders in the build-to-rent typology, FK’s design is informed by the practice’s comprehensive understanding of and experience in the challenges inherent in build-to-rent projects and the drivers of success.

“Successful build-to-rent developments create a genuine sense of community amongst their residents, which in turn drives loyalty from residents and creates a sense of home,” says Baudin.

“This is created by encouraging residents out of their apartments and the enabling of contact and ‘bump points’ through carefully considered amenity spaces and common areas.”

Beginning on the ground floor, a dedicated lobby concierge will provide residents with a first point of contact, personalised services and parcel hold stations. Above, the envisaged Wellness Level is anticipated to feature a pool, spa, gym and flexible fitness spaces, including an outdoor yoga terrace.

The Sky Lounge and Work Club are envisaged to occupy the uppermost level of the building—the Sky Lounge focused on social interaction and providing a variety of lounge and dining spaces for residents, while the Work Club will provide a convenient amenity for residents to work from home without disrupting their family in their apartments or creating a more focused space for effective work.

“These meticulously planned common amenities encourage social interaction, create a sense of belonging and offer a central hub and calibre of convenience previously reserved solely for hotel and boutique offerings,” says Baudin.

“This is a core part of creating a successful Build-to-Rent experience, this establishment of the built form as a vibrant, connected community.”

The apartments themselves are designed as flexible, immediately liveable spaces; rational, easy to furnish spaces that allow residents to adapt their space around their needs and live in a way that suits them, not the other way around.

“With the competitive design process complete, we now shift focus to the submission of a State Significant Development Application (SSDA) for the project,” explains Goldworthy.

“Having recently lodged an SSDA for Novus on Albert in Chatswood, just a few hundred metres away from the Victoria Avenue site, our team is excited to bring our BTR offering to Chatswood, across not one, but two prime locations.”

Image: Supplied