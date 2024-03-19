16 executive suites at The Star Sydney’s The Darling have been transformed by Fender Katsalidis (FK) over a two-year refurbishment period to provide “high-impact experiential moments”.

Boasting a 5-Star Forbes rating, each of the 16 suites boast iconic Sydney Harbour views. Building on the quintessential hotel room, a place of rest and restoration, FK’s design response interweaves playfulness, joviality and sophistication.

Initially commissioned to undertake a ‘light-touch’ FFE exercise, the brief expanded to include renovations of the sleeping, dwelling and corridor areas, and detailed art curation and bespoke furniture creation by the FK team. Fender Katsalidis Associate Principal Catherine Allington says the practice sought to evoke an emotional response amongst guests.

“Working closely with the client, we have been able to align our goals, sharpen the overall vision, and drive the necessary holistic approach to deliver something bigger and more meaningful for Sydney,” she says.

“Our goal with the refurbishment of the two levels is to offer captivating experiences and one-of-a-kind memories through design. With this intention, each guest suite is reimagined to have its own unique visual and sensory journey creating distinctive moments that oscillate between playfulness and respite.”

Self-discovery is a major pillar of each of the rooms, as guests uncover a number of subtle design elements throughout the rooms and corridors, namely the emboldened red hues, threaded through furniture detailing, art and key spaces. Privacy is a cornerstone of the entire response, with factors such as acoustics and user journeys considered by FK.

“The deluxe penthouse suite with the all-red karaoke room is unrestrained in its playfulness, so this is counteracted with an equally enhanced atmosphere of restfulness through the hues of soft greys and sages in the bedrooms,” Allington continues.

“Slight variations were also applied to the interpretations of each suite as we were working with many existing finishes being retained. Applying this nuanced approach created experiential vignettes and a level of personalisation that sustains a continued sense of discovery and excitement for recurring guests.”

Mario Naim, Director of Hotels at The Star Sydney, says that both client and practice have manage to strike a balance between design and experience.

“The team at The Darling and Fender Katsalidis worked closely together in redefining the essence of luxury accommodation, uncovering the connection between guest and establishment and the interplay of design and experience,” he says.

“We are proud to continue investing and expanding what we offer at The Star to drive visitation and attract even more people to our beautiful city of Sydney.”