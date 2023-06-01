Fender Katsalidis has been commissioned by Deicorp to create a new mixed-use tower in Rhodes following the conclusion of a Design Excellence Competition held in consultation with the City of Canada Bay Council and the Government Architect NSW.

Located at the juncture of Marquet and Mary Streets, the 32-storey tower will comprise 213 apartments, a triple-level basement and over 3,000 sqm of retail and commercial space. The site sits within walking distance of the Rhodes Central shopping centre and Rhodes train station.

The jury’s decision to select FK’s design is attributed to the building’s intriguing form.

“FK’s simple and elegant internal apartment planning, tripartite vertical rhythm of the façade and elegant tower form, design of the podium notably the central courtyard providing light and natural ventilation, the provision of a public plaza at the southern entrance to the through site link and fine-grain design of the ground plane maximising retail frontages and provision of a pedestrian refuge between the subject site vehicular access and that on the adjoining site to the north,” the jury notes.

Fender Katsalidis Director Craig Baudin says the project will assist in creating more housing in a time of national crisis.

“With five-year net overseas migration set to total almost 1.5 million people, the Property Council of Australia has called upon the government to support the delivery of new homes to fulfil the expanding population demand,” he says.

“Deicorp’s Rhodes project is located in a prime location with close proximity to key transport infrastructure and retail amenity. Fender Katsalidis’ experience in mixed use placemaking and high- quality apartment living has equipped us to deliver a design that will enhance the lives of residents and provide much-needed housing to Sydney.”

Deicorp currently has 3,200 apartments currently under construction, with an additional 2,200 in the pipeline. The developer’s Chair Fouad Deiri OAM says demand and sales for housing will continue well into the future, citing a 28 percent increase in sales between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

“We’ve been encouraged by strong growth in purchaser inquiries and sales since the start of the year. We believe the fundamentals of property in Sydney remain positive, and that any housing we can build will find willing owners,” he says.

“Our business values strong design and high-quality amenity, and the winning entry from Fender Katsalidis delivers on both.”

“We are very excited to be bringing this beautiful building to Rhodes and creating more than 200 new homes for people to live in and enjoy.”